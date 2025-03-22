Juventus is looking to get the best out of its current squad, and for some, that means appointing a new manager before the season ends.

Thiago Motta appears to be in his final weeks as manager, with growing speculation that the club has already found a replacement. The team has been inconsistent this season, and with Champions League qualification at stake, Juventus may feel that a managerial change is necessary to avoid missing out on a top-four finish.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, former Italy manager Roberto Mancini has agreed to take charge of the team until the end of the season. He has reportedly accepted a four-month contract with an option to extend for an additional season. However, this extension will only be activated if he secures Champions League football for next season. Juventus, a club with a history of competing at the highest level, cannot afford to fall short of this objective.

The club’s next fixture after the international break is against Genoa, and Motta is still expected to lead the team for that match. However, reports suggest that it could be his final game in charge, with the club considering a change to ensure a strong end to the campaign.

Motta has had a full season to prove his capabilities, but doubts remain about his ability to guide Juventus to a Champions League spot. The pressure to deliver results has intensified, and failure to finish in the top four would be seen as a major disappointment. The club’s leadership is likely weighing the risks of keeping him versus making a decisive change before the situation worsens.

Mancini’s experience at both club and international levels makes him a strong candidate to steady the team and provide the leadership needed to navigate the remainder of the season. With a proven track record of success, he could offer the tactical expertise required to turn Juventus’ fortunes around and ensure they meet their objectives.

If the club proceeds with this change, it will be a crucial decision aimed at preserving its competitive standing. With only a few months left in the season, Juventus must act swiftly to secure its ambitions and avoid any setbacks that could impact the club’s future.