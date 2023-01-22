Report – Juventus Serie A target offered to Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus seems to have been left behind in the race to land Nicolo Zaniolo as foreign clubs continue to target the AS Roma man.

Juve has had the attacker on their radar for some time and the Bianconeri were expected to swoop for him in the summer.

That never happened and Roma is yet to offer him a new deal, suggesting they probably do not consider him a key member of their squad.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Giallorossi are prepared to sell Zaniolo this month, but he might move abroad.

Apart from interest from Tottenham in the Premier League, the report reveals the Azzurri star is being offered to the French giant, PSG.

The Frenchmen have been investing in young players recently and could take a chance on Zaniolo before this transfer window ends.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo remains one of the finest Italian players in Serie A, but we probably do not need him.

He is technically blessed, but Max Allegri needs more than that from his attackers and doesn’t seem to be a fan of Zaniolo.

If the manager does not consider the attacker an important target, it makes little sense for us to add him to our squad.