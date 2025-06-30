Juventus have reportedly added Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb to their ever-growing summer shortlist.

The 21-year-old is a Norway international of Gambian origins. The Oslo native started his career at Norwegian clubs before being poached by Man City in 2018.

The winger spent several years developing his game in the club’s academy before earning a promotion to Pep Guardiola’s first team in 2023.

Bobb was tipped to play an important role for the Cityzens in the 2024/25 season, as evidenced by his starting role in the Community Shield clash against Manchester United. However, he broke his leg before the start of the Premier League season, which wrecked his campaign.

The Norwegian made his return in recent months, but has yet to lock down a regular spot.

Juventus following Man City winger Oscar Bobb

At this stage, it remains unclear if his lack of playing should be attributed to his physical condition following the long layoff, or whether he simply fell down in Guardiola’s pecking order.

Either way, it appears that Juventus are interested in the player’s services, as reported by Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24).

Nevertheless, the source warns that luring Bobb away from the Etihad won’t be easy, as Man City have armoured him with a contract valid until June 2029.

Oscar Bobb (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Who would Bobb replace at Juventus?

It should also be noted that the 21-year-old is a left-footed player who prefers to play as an inverted right winger. Hence, he would be a replacement for either Nico Gonzalez or Francisco Conceicao, both of whom are facing uncertain futures, albeit for different reasons.

The Argentine failed to meet expectations last season, so the club would reportedly consider his sale for the right offer. On the other hand, the Portuguese is still owned by Porto who are looking to collect to full value of his release clause, set at €30 million.