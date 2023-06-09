After making his long-anticipated return from a grueling ACL injury, Federico Chiesa has been gradually regaining his optimal physical shape.

However, it has been a complicated campaign for both Juventus and the Italian star, to say the least, and several news reports believe that the player is no longer considered non-transferable.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri would be willing to entertain offers for Chiesa in the region between 45 and 50 million euros.

The source adds that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both lurking in the shadows and might lunge forward with concrete offers at some point.

Juve FC say

The 25-year-old joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 after making his bones at Fiorentina. He quickly established himself as a fan favorite in Turin thanks to his thrilling goal and skills, in addition to his great desire and determination.

However, he doesn’t seem to be enjoying himself while serving under the guidance of Max Allegri who has been shifting him throughout the board, even deploying as a wingback on some occasions.

Nevertheless, selling Chiesa could be an ill-advised decision, as he’s one of the few remaining Juventus players capable of making the difference in the final third.

Unless we have a competent replacement lined up, the winger’s departure could easily backfire.