The transfer gods might give in one hand, but they take in the other.

On Thursday, Juventus sat on the table with Rafaela Pimenta who represents both Paul Pogba and Matthijs de Ligt.

While the two parties managed to agree a deal for the Frenchman who should soon finalize his return to Turin, things were less positive on the Dutchman’s front.

The 22-year-old has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024. While the club is hoping to extend it by another two years, the defender and his entourage are asking for a lower release clause.

Therefore, Juventus could end their collaboration with de Ligt who has attracted the interest of two major Premier League clubs.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Chelsea and Manchester United will both attempt to pounce on the situation.

The Blues need to rebuild the backline following the departure of Antonio Rudiger alongside others. Thomas Tuchel has identified the former Ajax man as the ideal profile for the job.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag would love to reunite with his former pupil after taking over at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager helped in launching the center back’s career during their time together in Amsterdam.

Finally, the source adds that Juventus have set their minimal price for de Ligt. The Italians would only listen to offers worth at least 80 million euros.