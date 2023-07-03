Report – Juventus set their sights on a Man City player

Juventus is reportedly interested in signing Aymeric Laporte following the Spain international’s fall from grace at Manchester City.

Laporte initially established himself as one of Europe’s finest defenders upon his arrival in England and received widespread acclaim for his performances with the English and European champions.

However, he has encountered difficulties in recent seasons, with Pep Guardiola implementing crucial changes to City’s setup. As a result, Laporte could be allowed to depart in the current transfer window.

Furthermore, City is actively pursuing new defensive reinforcements, further diminishing Laporte’s prospects within the team.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has now identified Laporte as a transfer target among several players on their wishlist.

With Cristiano Giuntoli serving as their new sporting director, the Bianconeri are expected to make audacious signings and may entice Laporte to join them in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Laporte is one of the finest defenders around, even though he has struggled to play at City in recent months.

Juve has banked on experienced players to lead their defence for as long as possible, making him a perfect fit for our club.

He will come to the Allianz Stadium with so much experience, having dominated English and European football on the books of City.