Report: Juventus set their sights on Milan midfielder who lost his starting spot

Since the beginning of the new season, Milan have been one of the most impressive clubs in Serie A. The Rossoneri won six out of their seven matches, only dropping two points during their visit to the Allianz Stadium last month.

However, Ismael Bennacer isn’t exactly enjoying the new campaign. The Algerian lost his starting berth in favor of the emerging Sandro Tonali.

The Italian youngster has cemented himself a starting berth alongside Franck Kessié in the double pivot within Stefano Pioli’s 4-2-3-1 lineup.

Thus, Bennacer has thus far made only one Serie A start this season – although he started both Champions League encounters against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

According to Fichajes.net via TuttoJuve, Milan could be in favor of selling the 25-year-old this January or by the end of the season.

The report names Juventus as one of the two main potential suitors for the former Empoli man. Max Allegri needs a solid midfield enforcer to support Manuel Locatelli, and Bennacer could fit the bill.

The other club happens to be Atletico, as the player’s attributes could be well-appreciated by Diego Simeone.

Nonetheless, these reports should be taken with a pinch of salt at this early stage of the campaign. Moreover, the Diavolo are unlikely to help reinforcing one of their direct competitors.

Bennacer started his career at Arles in France before having an experience with Arsenal’s U23 side. He eventually moved to Empoli and then earned a transfer to Milan in 2019.