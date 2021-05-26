Report – Juventus set to add Donnarumma to their ranks

Juventus is set to add Gianluigi Donnarumma to their ranks after Milan couldn’t reach an agreement with him over a new deal.

The Italy number one has been one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A since he broke into the Milan starting XI.

He is going to be a free agent in the coming days and spent much of the season negotiating a new deal with the Rossoneri.

However, they have failed to reach an agreement and Milan has signed Mike Maignan from Lille as his replacement.

He will now leave as a free agent and Todofichajes says he is joining Juventus.

The Bianconeri will offer him a deal for around four or five seasons worth 8m euros per year.

Money had been the problem between him and Milan who struggled to meet his demands.

Juve has suffered financial losses because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have decided not to pass up the chance of adding such a top-quality goalkeeper to their ranks.

Gigi Buffon is leaving Juventus this summer, but adding Donnarumma to their ranks means they will have two of the best goalkeepers in Italy in their squad and it would be so interesting to see how Wojciech Szczęsny reacts to the latest development.