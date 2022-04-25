Report – Juventus set to cash in on midfield flop

Juventus has several players who have underperformed in this campaign and one of their biggest flops is Arthur Melo.

When the Brazilian moved to the club from Barcelona at the start of last season, fans thought it was a smart move to swap Miralem Pjanic for the former Gremio man.

However, after two seasons, it is now clear he moved to the wrong club and the earlier Juve ends their relationship with him, the better it would be for everyone.

Arthur has been unsuited to Max Allegri’s system, and that has made it hard for him to influence matches as expected.

The Bianconeri are now prepared to cut their losses on him and La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Fichajes.net claims they will offload him in the summer for the right fee.

Juve wants one of Jorginho or Paul Pogba, and they will sell the 25-year-old to make room for either midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a talented boy who seems to be playing in the wrong system at Juventus.

We don’t expect Max Allegri to change his style just because of one player, and if that individual cannot adapt to the manager’s demands, he would be sold.