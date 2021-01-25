Report – Juventus set to complete swap deal with Marseille

Juventus hasn’t been the busiest team in this transfer window, but that could be about to change with just a few days left before the window closes.
The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for some top players in this transfer window, with a new striker reportedly on the top of their list of priorities.
While they might not get a new striker before this month ends, they will surely do some transfer business and the first could be a swap deal with Olympique Marseille.
Sky Sports Italia via Calciomercato claims that Juventus is set to send Franco Tongya to France in exchange for Marley Ake.
While the former hasn’t broken into the Juve first team yet and has been building his career in the club’s youth system, the latter has already become a regular in France.
Ake has played 9 league games and 4 more in the Champions League for Marseille this season.
He is just 20 and plays on the wing or as a forward for the French side.
He hasn’t been talked about for much of this transfer window as Juve searched for another attacker, but he might become a good reserve option for them.
The report also says that the move could be a start of something good that might help Juve land Houssem Aouar in the summer because both players are represented by the same agent.
Inter coach Antonio Conte risks a two-match suspension after the clash with Fabio Maresca, but the incident has consequences for the match official too.
Reports in Italy highlight the looming suspension for Conte and team manager Lele Oriali, who were sent off in the 0-0 draw with Udinese on Saturday.
Conte and Maresca clashed on the pitch and in the tunnel at the Dacia Arena, during and after the match between Udinese and Inter, and it will also have consequences for the match official.
Towards the end of the match, Conte complained about the short amount of stoppages.
“It’s always you, Maresca,” he said, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Always you. Even in the VAR.”
After the sending off, Conte and his staff exploded and shortly afterwards Oriali was sent off too. Now, they both risk a two-match suspension.
According to the Sport Italia journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Maresca replied: “You must accept when you don’t win.”
The turmoil then continued in the tunnel, where the report claims physical contact between the coach and the referee occurred, including heavy insults.
La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the refereeing designator Nicola Rizzoli has decided Maresca will no longer referee Inter for a long period of time, and is also considering to leave out the match official from Serie A.
Pathetic how Inter can influence who will get selected as referees. They did the same a couple of years ago against Juve. If you complain enough, you will get the referees you wish. And they complained about Juventus in 2006.