Report – Juventus set to complete transfer today

The Nicolò Rovella transfer saga is set to end today, according to Corriere dello Sport, as reported by Calciomercato.

The 19-year-old midfielder emerged as a target for Juventus this season as he broke into the Genoa first team.

The Bianconeri think that he will be a star of the future, and they have decided to sign him now before he catches the attention of other top Italian sides.

There have been exchanges between both teams over his transfer, and it seems that they are set to reach a conclusion.

Juventus and Genoa have the best of relationships and that is why the Bianconeri are looking to sign him for a fee, even though they can sign him for nothing at the end of this season.

The report says that the transfer will be finalised today. He will join Juventus but remain on loan at Genoa until 2022.

If he moves to Turin immediately, he would struggle to play, so they have decided to allow him to stay with Genoa and continue his development.

He has played 9 Serie A games for Genoa this season, and his talent guarantees that he would see more games in the next 18 months that he would remain with them on loan.