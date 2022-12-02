Filippo Ranocchia has emerged as one of Juventus’ finest loanees this term as he stars for Monza in Serie A.

The youngster has spent the last two terms away from the club on loan because they want him to gain more valuable experience.

He is helping Monza establish itself in Serie A after struggling at the start of the term following their promotion from Serie B.

The Bianconeri have several budding midfielders in their ranks, so it will be hard to give first-team chances to Ranocchia if he stayed.

However, a report on Calciomercato has revealed the Bianconeri will recall him in January from his loan spell at Monza.

They still do not plan to keep him in Turin, so they will find a new home for him for the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia is a top talent who needs to keep playing and it remains unclear why the club is recalling him from his loan spell at Monza.

However, it could be that we need him to experience more than one club in a season, which might be a smart idea.

Hopefully, he will join a club that continues to hand him playing chances even more than he has at Brianza.

Want to know more about the Juve scandal?

Then watch this video from the great people at the Italian Football Podcast.