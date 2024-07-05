The Bianconeri secured an agreement with Monza to sign the goalkeeper several weeks ago.

Now, Juventus is poised to finalise all their transfers after recently sealing a move for Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Although they have also reached an agreement to sign Khephren Thuram from Nice, the next player to officially join them might be Di Gregorio. A report on Football Italia states that Juventus has scheduled his medical for Saturday.

Juventus aims to swiftly conclude the deal and shift focus to other players on their shortlist.