Michele di Gregorio is expected to complete his transfer to Juventus in the coming days.

The Bianconeri secured an agreement with Monza to sign the goalkeeper several weeks ago.

Now, Juventus is poised to finalise all their transfers after recently sealing a move for Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

Although they have also reached an agreement to sign Khephren Thuram from Nice, the next player to officially join them might be Di Gregorio. A report on Football Italia states that Juventus has scheduled his medical for Saturday.

Juventus aims to swiftly conclude the deal and shift focus to other players on their shortlist.

Juve FC Says

Di Gregorio is the perfect goalkeeper for Thiago Motta, and seeing the new-look Juventus come together is exciting.

For three seasons under Max Allegri, we struggled as a club to play good football or win matches, but under Motta, things will be different.

With a new goalkeeper, we expect a different approach to games now, and the next Juve team will confidently build from the back.

It might not take shape immediately, but we expect things to improve gradually and for our players to eventually buy into the new manager’s tactics and system.