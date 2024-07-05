Michele di Gregorio is expected to complete his transfer to Juventus in the coming days.
Juve FC Says
Di Gregorio is the perfect goalkeeper for Thiago Motta, and seeing the new-look Juventus come together is exciting.
For three seasons under Max Allegri, we struggled as a club to play good football or win matches, but under Motta, things will be different.
With a new goalkeeper, we expect a different approach to games now, and the next Juve team will confidently build from the back.
It might not take shape immediately, but we expect things to improve gradually and for our players to eventually buy into the new manager’s tactics and system.
