Report – Juventus sets a minimum value for Chiesa

Juventus is preparing to be inundated with offers for Federico Chiesa at the end of this season, as the attacker remains on the radar of most European clubs.

Chiesa has been one of the finest attackers in European football over the last few seasons and clubs did not look to add him to their squad in the summer because he was injured.

The attacker has now recovered from the long-term layoff that kept him out for much of 2022.

Chiesa is working his way back to full fitness, but by the end of the term, he will have recovered fully.

Juve knows some clubs will get serious about their interest. However, Tuttojuve says their priority is to keep Chiesa.

Before they can allow him to leave, a suitor must table a considerable offer worth 100m euros or more.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest attackers in European football now and will always attract the interest of the best sides on the continent.

The Azzurri star has recovered from injury to show his best form in the competition over the last few weeks.

However, Juve cannot lose him at the end of this season because the club will struggle to find a suitable replacement for him.