Juventus is preparing to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic this summer as the striker approaches the final year of his contract at the Allianz Stadium. Since his arrival from Fiorentina, Vlahovic has been the primary forward for the club and was anticipated to be a key figure in Juventus’s efforts to reclaim the Serie A title.

The Bianconeri had high expectations for the Serbian international, believing he would provide the crucial goals needed to restore their dominance following Inter Milan’s interruption of their winning streak in 2021. Throughout his tenure, Juventus has endeavoured to provide Vlahovic with the necessary support to flourish, with the striker working under at least three different managers. Despite these efforts, he has not quite managed to replicate the level of performance he demonstrated at Fiorentina.

Contract Negotiations and Challenges

Currently, Juventus is facing difficulties in securing a new contract with Vlahovic. The player is reportedly unwilling to accept a reduction in wages, which has created an impasse in negotiations. Consequently, the club has made the decision to allow him to leave this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires.

Several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring Vlahovic, and Juventus has established a reasonable asking price for his transfer. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club is prepared to accept a fee of around 25 million euros to finalise his departure. This figure reflects Juventus’s intent to cut their losses on a striker who remains one of the more valuable forwards in the market, despite not fully meeting expectations.

Getty Images

Strategic Decisions Moving Forward

It is sad we have to sell DV9 cheaply, but it is much better than losing him as a free agent. This pragmatic approach suggests Juventus prioritises financial prudence and squad planning ahead of the upcoming season.

Overall, Juventus’s decision to sell Vlahovic reflects a broader strategy to restructure the team while managing contractual challenges and ensuring the club remains competitive in both domestic and European competitions.