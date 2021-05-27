Report – Juventus sets their asking price for Demiral

Juventus has started their summer plans as they look to sell and buy players ahead of next season.

This was an underwhelming campaign for them as they failed to retain their league title and just squeezed inside the top four.

They will want to regain the title next season and perhaps do better in the Champions League.

This will need a change of personality among their playing squad and one of the first players that could leave them is Merih Demiral.

They signed the Turkey international as a player for the future who could help them replace the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

He has had to bide his time before getting regular minutes, but it seems he doesn’t want to wait any longer.

He has been the subject of interest from several European teams, including the likes of Liverpool and Everton.

Juve has rebuffed every approach for his signature before now, but they have now opened the door for him to leave them.

Gazzetta.it via Calciomercato says they have placed him on the market for 30m euros.

They believe he is worth that much and would look to add his transfer fee to their budget as they also target other players.