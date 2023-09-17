Leonardo Spinazzola’s future at AS Roma appears uncertain as the club struggles to secure him on a new contract. Although Roma values Spinazzola as an important player, their ability to retain him may hinge on their willingness to offer a competitive deal.

Roma’s underwhelming start to the season has seemingly contributed to the left-back’s hesitance to sign a new contract. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Spinazzola is currently reluctant to commit to an extension with the club.

If Roma fails to resolve this situation swiftly, they could risk losing the player. The report suggests that Juventus is among the clubs that could express interest in acquiring Spinazzola if he becomes available. Juventus may view him as a potential addition to their squad, adding to the intrigue surrounding Spinazzola’s future in the upcoming transfer windows.

Juve FC Says

Leonardo Spinazzola is one of our own and we sold him because we had a better alternative, but he has developed further and could be ready to play for us regularly.

He was one of the stars of the Italy team that won Euro 2020, so he will likely find another top Serie A club to add him to their squad if Juve does not act on their interest soon.