A report in the Italian press claims Juventus and Danilo could reach an agreement that puts an end to the defender’s time at Continassa.

The Brazil captain has endured a rough first half of the campaign under Thiago Motta’s tutelage. He initially found himself at the bottom of the pecking order and was left starving for minutes. Afterwards, he put up a series of poor displays against Stuttgart, Parma and Inter, but eventually returned to the starting lineup due to a major injury crisis.

In recent weeks, Danilo reiterated his desire to respect his Juventus contract until the very last day, suggesting he will see out the rest of the reason in Turin before embarking on a new career chapter. Nevertheless, he insisted that he wouldn’t cause a stir if the management were to ask him to leave.

Over the last few days, the reports linking the 33-year-old with a move to Napoli have intensified, with many considering him as Antonio Conte’s ideal profile to bolster the Partenopei backline.

So according to La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve), Juventus and Danilo are currently negotiating a contract termination. This would allow the versatile defender to sign for Napoli, or any other suitor for that matter, on a free transfer.

On the other hand, the captain’s departure would slightly reduce the club’s wage bill, chopping off around 2.5 million euros which represents his remaining salary until June, thus freeing up some space for one or more new arrivals.

Juventus are already in the market for a new defender due to the season-ending injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, but Danilo’s departure would leave yet another vacant spot at the back.

Hence, the management would likely have to sign at least two defenders in January, unless Weston McKennie emerges as a long-term solution in the full-back role.