Report – Juventus’ star agrees to a return to his home country

Alvaro Morata has agreed to personal terms with Barcelona, according to a report on Football Italia.

In the last few hours, the rumour mill has delivered updates on the Catalan’s interest in the Juventus striker.

Morata isn’t enjoying the best of seasons in Turin, and the Bianconeri might not agree to purchase him at the end of this campaign as agreed with Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The report says Morata wants a return to Spain and has agreed to terms on an 18-month deal.

They now need to agree on the transfer with Juve for the deal to be completed, but the Bianconeri would have to sign a replacement for him before sanctioning a transfer.

Juve FC Says

Although we cannot fully trust Morata to score goals for us, the former Chelsea man is arguably the most accomplished striker in the Juve squad right now.

Max Allegri trusts him and continues to back the Spaniard, which suggests he would not willingly want to lose him mid-season.

However, signing Mauro Icardi could make up for his loss, and the PSG man would probably score more goals if he replaces the Spanish loanee.

Morata has scored 7 goals and has 3 assists from 23 competitive games for Juve this season.