Since sustaining an unfortunate ACL injury during the encounter against Roma last January, Federico Chiesa has been on the long road of recovery.

The winger has been dearly missed by his teammates, supporters and everyone at the club, especially amidst the Old Lady’s recent woes.

Thankfully, the Euro 2020 hero is about to reach the end of the dark tunnel as his return to the pitch is edging ever closer.

The 24-year-old has recently rejoined his teammates in training while appearing in a fine physical shape. He also took part in some action with the club’s U-17 squad.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Chiesa could be a part of the matchday squad when Juventus host Empoli next Friday.

Juve FC say

Whether Max Allegri decides to risk the player or not remains to be seen, but surely some delicate assessment will be made during the week.

Chiesa has just returned from one of the nastiest injuries an athlete can suffer, and the chances of a relapse must always be taken into consideration.

Even though Juventus are in a dire need of a star player who can lift the club’s level on the pitch, the medical and technical staffs should be extremely cautious when it comes to reintroducing the winger back to the fold.