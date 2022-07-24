rabiot
Report – Juventus star in line for a return to Ligue 1

July 24, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Adrien Rabiot was left out of the Juventus squad that travelled to the United States for personal reasons.

Not everyone believed that and some fans thought that was a hint that is leaving the club.

It seems that suspicion is correct with a new report linking him with a return to PSG.

The midfielder has been an enigmatic figure at Juve with most fans struggling to see his importance on the team, but he keeps getting playing chances.

With just a year left on his current deal, it is very unlikely that the Bianconeri would give him a new contract.

A report on Football Italia is now claiming that the midfielder’s camp is working on his return to PSG.

It is a move that Juve might be open to after bolstering their midfield in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the men Allegri loves fielding in his matches, but the midfielder doesn’t set games on fire.

The arrival of Paul Pogba means he might no longer start as many games as possible, and we would be smart to cash in on him now.

This business also offers us a chance to discuss a swap deal with PSG that will bring Leandro Paredes to Turin.

3 Comments

    Reply Ros July 24, 2022 at 7:26 pm

    Juventus just know how to make income from French players. First Pogba, now Rabiot is returning to where he came from. What makes me even smile more, is that a money pit like PSG getting ripped off 🙂

      Reply Juvent1n0chivasso July 24, 2022 at 8:43 pm

      How much do you think they will get for him? Won’t be much. It might actually be a straight swap for Paredes. Which is even worse in a way or same s***

    Reply martinn July 24, 2022 at 7:30 pm

    Some good news at last!

