Adrien Rabiot was left out of the Juventus squad that travelled to the United States for personal reasons.

Not everyone believed that and some fans thought that was a hint that is leaving the club.

It seems that suspicion is correct with a new report linking him with a return to PSG.

The midfielder has been an enigmatic figure at Juve with most fans struggling to see his importance on the team, but he keeps getting playing chances.

With just a year left on his current deal, it is very unlikely that the Bianconeri would give him a new contract.

A report on Football Italia is now claiming that the midfielder’s camp is working on his return to PSG.

It is a move that Juve might be open to after bolstering their midfield in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of the men Allegri loves fielding in his matches, but the midfielder doesn’t set games on fire.

The arrival of Paul Pogba means he might no longer start as many games as possible, and we would be smart to cash in on him now.

This business also offers us a chance to discuss a swap deal with PSG that will bring Leandro Paredes to Turin.