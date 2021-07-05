Report – Juventus star very close to agreeing a new deal

Juventus will offer a new contract to Juan Cuadrado this summer after he impressed at the club last season.

The Colombian is currently at the Copa America with his national team and his efforts have contributed to them reaching the semi-final of the competition.

Il Bianconero says he will get an extended break after the competition, but as soon as he returns to the club for the new campaign, he will sign a contract extension.

His current deal runs out at the end of next season, but he will be given an additional year to stay in Turin.

The former Chelsea man was used primarily as a wing-back by Andrea Pirlo last season, however, the report says it was also a position that Massimiliano Allegri had planned to use him before he left Juve in 2019.

The returning manager has now identified him as a key figure in his current Juve squad and someone who would be useful to him in the coming season.

Juve needs to reinforce a few positions in their squad, but the versatility of Cuadrado means they could enter next season without investing in a new right full-back because they have him and Danilo available to play in that position.