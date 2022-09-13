In the chaotic world of the transfer market, things don’t always work out from the maiden attempt. For instance, Juventus had been chasing Arkadiusz Milik and Leandro Paredes for several years, but the two only landed in Turin last month.

So could we witness a similar scenario with Houssem Aouar?

The Frenchman has been on the Old Lady’s radar since making his breakthrough at Lyon. The Italians weren’t the only ones, as even Pep Guardiola’s Man City were keeping close tabs on the player.

But while the 24-year-old remains in Ligue 1, his time with his original club could eventually reach its ending once his contract expires in June – although OL are still hoping to put his signature on a new deal.

According to reports from the Spanish media (via Calciomercato), Juventus continue their attempts to lure Aouar to Turin.

The source adds that the Bianconeri had even tried their luck for the playmaker during last summer transfer’s session.

Juve FC say

The Lyon star is a quality player with excellent feet and an exquisite touch. Therefore, he would surely add some quality to the middle of the park, and even allow Max Allegri to switch formations.

Aouar has the ability to feature as an attacking midfielder behind the strikers, or as a Mezzala in a three-man midfield.

Nonetheless, next summer remains a long way off, so in the meantime, Allegri must find solutions from within.