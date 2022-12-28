Report – Juventus still interested in Napoli defender

Juventus wanted to sign Kim Min-jae in the summer when he was at Fenerbahce, but they had filled their non-European slot, which gave Napoli a chance to add him to their squad, and he has been a tremendous player for them this term.

They are at the top of the league table now, and Juve is chasing them, but the Bianconeri did not lose sight of the Korean defender.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he remains on their radar, and they continue to follow him in hopes of still adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Min-jae has been a superb player in Serie A and his performance for the Partenopei proves he is tailor-made for the league.

However, it will be very difficult for us to add him to our squad now, considering Napoli nearly never want to sell a player to us.

The defender also seems settled at the club, which means we will struggle to convince him to join us, but if we can get his entourage to agree to the move, he might make Napoli negotiate with us.

But that will only happen if we offer them a fee they feel is simply too much to turn down. Otherwise, we need to focus on other targets.