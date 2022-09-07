This summer, Juventus conducted several operations related to the left-back department. Yet, none of it actually benefitted Max Allegri’s current squad.

The Bianconeri bought the services of Genea’s Andrea Cambiaso only to immediately loan him out towards Bologna. Luca Pellegrini also left on a temporary basis by joining Eintracht Frankfurt. For his part, Gianluca Frabotta sealed not one but two exits during the same transfer session.

But at the end of the day, the regressing Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio remain the only options for the role.

Therefore, the management will undoubtedly add a fresh name to the fold next summer, especially once Sandro’s contract expires.

According to JuventusNews24, Juventus are still tracking Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo who was one of their transfer targets last summer.

The Spaniard stole the limelight during his side’s Champions League opener against Maccabi Haifa last night. He provided the assist for Rafa Silva before scoring the second goal himself with a brilliant piece of magic, securing a 2-0 victory.

The source expects the Bianconeri to return for the Barcelona youth product next summer, as he could be available as a free agent.

Coincidentally, Juventus will able to take a closer look at the left-back’s prowess next Wednesday when they host the Portuguese in Matchday Two of the Champions League group stage.