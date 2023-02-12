In recent months, circulating reports have been linking Juventus with a plethora of wingbacks who can replace Juan Cuadrado on the right flank. The aging Colombian is running on an expiring contract, and most accounts agree that this should be his final campaign in Turin.

But while Wilfried Singo’s name hasn’t been among the leading candidates for the role, an emerging report claims that the player remains on the Bianconeri’s shortlist.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus are still tracking the development of the Torino right-back and would be willing to splash a figure between 15 and 18 million euros for his services.

However, it remains to be seen if the Granata would we willing to part ways with the Ivorian for this sum. However, it should be noted that the player’s contract is set to expire in 2024, so Torino could be losing their grip on the situation.

Singo initially joined Torino’s youth ranks from AS Denguélé in January 2019, before eventually making his breakthrough with the senior team.

This season, he has thus far made 16 Serie A appearances and four in the Coppa Italia, providing two assists in all competitions. He has also made four caps for Ivory Coast’s senior team.

Juventus and Torino may be crosstown rivals, but both managements have adopted a pragmatic approach when it comes to the transfer market, and Gleison Bremer’s switch is the latest proof.

So as long as the Bianconeri come forward with a satisfying proposal, the Granata won’t be vetoing the transfer.