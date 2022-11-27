Last summer, Nicolò Zaniolo was one of the hottest names on Juve’s shortlist. Eventually, the attacking midfielder remained at Roma, but his future in the Italian capital remains shrouded in mystery.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Old Lady is still on the heels of the 23-year-old whose contract with the Giallorossi expires in 2024.

Now surely Roma will be eager to ward off the competition by putting the player’s signature on a new contract, but until then, Juventus will be closely monitoring the situation while eying a summer transfer.

The source also claims that the Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on another two young Italian players.

The first is Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi who was eager to leave the Mapei Stadium last summer.

While the Bianconeri are well-covered in midfield at the moment, Adrien Rabiot is running on a expiring contract while Weston McKennie could be sold for the right price. Therefore, Max Allegri may need a new box-to-box midfielder after all.

Finally, the report mentions Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli as the third Juventus transfer target. The 21-year-old returned to Bergamo following an impressive Serie B campaign while on loan at Cremonese.

The young centre-back was a regular starter for La Dea early in the campaign, but Gian Piero Gasperini recently dropped him in favor of Berat Djimsiti who returned from a spell on the sidelines and Jose Luis Palomino who was cleared from doping accusations.