This Sunday, Juventus will make the short trip to Milano for one of the most anticipated clashes of the Serie A calendar: the Derby d’Italia.

After beating Inter in Turin last November, Max Allegri’s men will be looking to complete the double over their rivals. Nonetheless, the manager is currently short on options upfront.

Although he isn’t at his best, Dusan Vlahovic remains the main option upfront, while Moise Kean is still suspended after losing his head in Rome.

But according to TuttoJuve, Juventus could receive an important boost as Arkadiusz Milik is working hard to make himself available for Sunday’s showdown.

The Pole has been out of action since sustaining an injury during the Bianconeri’s encounter against Monza in late January.

The 29-year-old visited the J-Medical center on Monday, and the source understands that his latest tests produced positive results.

Therefore, the former Napoli man could be a part of the matchday squad this weekend, albeit as a substitute.

Juve FC say

Perhaps the stats don’t do him enough justice, but Milik has been the most consistent striker at Juventus this season. Even when didn’t grab the goals, his contribution has always been valuable.

The Poland international possesses the experience and the craftiness that Vlahovic and Kean are still missing.

Therefore, having him among the ranks once again would be a significant bolster, especially for one of the toughest fixtures on the club’s schedule.