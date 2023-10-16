Amidst the club’s shortage in the middle of the park, news reports have been linking Juventus with several profiles. The latest name to emerge onto the scene is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are contemplating a loan move for the Spanish international.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is all too familiar with the 27-year-old, having been the one who initially brought him to Italian football.

The Spaniard made the switch from Real Betis to Napoli in 2018. Four years later, Giuntoli sold him to PSG for a hefty price (55 million euros).

Nevertheless, Ruiz hasn’t been enjoying his stint in the French capital. Despite the appointment of his compatriot Luis Enrique, he’s still struggling for playing time. The former Napoli man only made two starts this season across all competitions.

So as the source tells it, the French champions could be willing to part ways with the player in the middle of the season.

As for Juventus, they might lunge forward with a loan proposal in addition to the option to buy the player at the end of the season.

However, the main hurdle could lie in the midfielder’s wages. Ruiz currently collects 6 million euros per season, a figure that is outside the club’s new financial parameters.