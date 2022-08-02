Juventus’ injury problems continue to pile up as Marley Ake becomes their latest player to be sidelined.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is one of the promising players in the Bianconeri youth team, and he featured in four league games for the senior side last season.

He had been hoping to get even more minutes in this campaign, but he has suffered a major injury setback.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he could be out for up to two months after a visit to the J Medical Centre discovered the compound fracture of the distal third of the right fibula.

He now joins Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie on the list of injured players at Juve.

Juve FC Says

This has been one of the worst summers we can have, and it is not a good way to prepare for a new season.

Ake might not be in our first team regularly for now, but he remains one player that can replace one of our main options if they are unavailable to play.

Also, the blow to Pogba and McKennie means we might have to sign new midfielders before this window closes.

We can only hope this is not a sign of things to come because it is not a good one at all.