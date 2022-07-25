Juventus has taken their search for a new striker to England, where they are now in talks with Liverpool for Roberto Firmino.

The Bianconeri need another frontman, and they had been hopeful that they can add Alvaro Morata to their squad permanently.

However, talks with Atletico Madrid made no progress, and it has forced them to turn to other targets.

Firmino is one of the finest attackers in the world, and he formed the famous Liverpool front-three that included Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Mane has already left, and the English club has added Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz to their squad in the last six months.

A report on Football Italia claims Juve has tabled a bid for Firmino and it is being considered by The Reds.

Firmino is one of the hardest-working attackers in the world, and this has helped Liverpool to achieve some success in the last few seasons.

They will not stand in his way if he wants to leave because he has just a year left on his current deal.

He would bring serious experience to Juve, and he might become the perfect mentor to Dusan Vlahovic.

It would be interesting to see how much Liverpool will ask for, but he could be a decisive signing.