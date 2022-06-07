With every new day, it appears that Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus is slowly but surely approaching.

The Frenchman has recently ended a mostly underwhelming stint at Manchester United with the two parties ending their collaboration following the expiry of the player’s contract.

Thus, the 2018 World Cup winner will embark on a new adventure this summer, and all roads lead to Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, Pogba has already underwent the first part of his medical during his holidays in the United States.

The source explains that these tests helped the club understand the midfielder’s physical condition after suffering from injuries lately.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he has sustained several physical setbacks during his last years at the Old Trafford, which surely didn’t help his case.

However, it appears that Juventus are adamant on making Pogba their major signing in the middle of the park, which should raise the quality of Max Allegri’s weakest department.

Between 2012 and 2016, the exciting midfielder spent four successful campaigns with the Bianconeri, and is hoping to revive his career with a return to the club that witnessed his finest displays on the pitch.

The next few days could be decisive, with new meetings between Juventus and the player’s representatives taking place.