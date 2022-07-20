Juventus has been linked with a transfer for Presnel Kimpembe for a while now and they could speed up their efforts to sign him after selling Matthijs de Ligt.

The Frenchman plays for PSG and their new manager, Christophe Galtier, has made him available for transfer in this window.

The defender will face more competition for a place if they sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan and that has given Juve the confidence to pursue an interest in his signature.

However, a report on Alfredo Pedulla claims the defender wants to remain in Paris.

He has enjoyed his time at the home of the French champions and has informed his manager that he wants to stay.

This could scupper Juve’s plans to add him to their squad in this window.

Juve FC Says

Unless there is too much competition for a place, many footballers will love to stay at PSG.

They have a star-studded squad and pay good money in wages. This means Juve has a lot of work to do in convincing Kimpembe to join them before this transfer window closes.

If he is reluctant to leave, we should forget about him and turn to other defenders who will be delighted to wear our shirt.