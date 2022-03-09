Report – Juventus target wants to join Real Madrid

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic Savic in the last few seasons.

The Serbian has remained a key player for the Rome side and continues to attract attention from across Europe.

The Biancocelesti want to keep such a key player in their squad, but they also know that it would not be easy for them to achieve that.

Calciomercato.it maintains that he has interest from clubs in Serie A, however, it reveals that the midfielder’s preference is to play for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants aren’t exactly serious about a move for him right now, but he remains hopeful they will approach him.

If Madrid doesn’t make the move, Juve could get their man at the end of this campaign.

But Manchester United and PSG could pose a threat to their bid to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the consistent performers in Serie A over the last few years.

His best efforts have still not helped Lazio to challenge for Serie A or to make an impact in Europe.

At 27, he knows he doesn’t have a long time left in football and he would be keen to join a top club again soon.

If Juve convinces him to move to Turin, we need to be prepared to pay a good sum for his signature as well.