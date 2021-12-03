Report – Juventus target will probably move to the Premier League

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the finest Italian talents available now and, as it is customary, Juventus is interested in his signature.

The AS Roma man is very important to his present club and they will not easily allow him to leave.

But every player has a price and Zaniolo could become a Juve player if the Bianconeri can offer the right fee.

Italian players also love to play for the Bianconeri, but they could miss out on the signature of Zaniolo.

A new report on Il Messaggero via Tuttomercatoweb maintains the Bianconeri wants to sign him, however, it claims the player is more likely to move to the Premier League.

This is because most of the top clubs in the competition want to sign him and Roma is expecting a tremendous offer from them soon.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo will leave AS Roma eventually, and Juve would be smart to sign him.

He could go abroad, but Serie A stars rarely enjoy playing outside the country.

If he becomes available for transfer, Juve should find it easy to convince him to move to Turin, but money would be a problem.

The report didn’t disclose how much he would cost his next club, however, Transfermarkt values him at €40.00m.