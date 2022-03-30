Report – Juventus targeting 23-year-old Serie A right-back

Juventus has continued to monitor young players around Serie A and they have identified one who could be useful to them.

The Bianconeri want to rebuild Max Allegri’s squad and know that the younger they make it, the better it would be.

Their new-look team from next season could include Giacomo Raspadori and Nicolo Zaniolo, who have both been linked with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

However, both players are not alone on the club’s shopping list and Tutto Sport claims they want Udinese defender Nahuel Molina.

The right-back has been developing well and at 23, he is already a member of the Argentinian national team.

His fine performances will suit Juve down to the ground and they are now looking to add him to their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

The likes of Juan Cuadrado and Danilo are not getting any younger and will need to be replaced in the not-so-distant future.

This makes a move for Molina sensible because if he joins soon, he can learn what he needs from the two experienced stars who have been our right-backs so far.

When they leave, he would have been equipped to become a key player for the club.