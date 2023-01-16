Hadzikadunic
Report – Juventus targeting 24-year-old Bosnian centre-back

January 16, 2023 - 8:00 pm

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in Bosnian centre-back Dennis Hadzikadunic who is currently on loan at Malmo from Rostov.

The Bianconeri wants to add new talent to their squad and has been on the market for some of the best hands around.

The Juve defence has struggled this term, thanks in part to the continued absence of club captain Leonardo Bonucci and they are likely to bolster it at the next chance they get.

A report on Corriere dello Sport reveals Hadzikadunic is now on their shortlist and the black and whites will continue to monitor the 24-year-old.

Juve FC Says

Juve must spread its net to find talent that will take the club to the next level and ensure we remain competitive.

If Hadzikadunic continues to do well as we scout him, nothing should stop us from adding the Bosnian to our group by the end of this term.

However, for now, our current options must continue to perform well to ensure the team reaches its goal for the year when the campaign ends.

If we end the season with the title or a top-two finish, we automatically become attractive to quality players, which will help us add some of them to the group.

