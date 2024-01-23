We may witness more players opting to leave Saudi Arabia and return to Europe, following the trend set by Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax from the Pro League.

Juventus seems to be exploring this avenue, expressing continued interest in bringing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic back to European football, reports Tuttomercatoweb. The Serbian midfielder was previously a target for Juventus when he played in Serie A for Lazio, but he chose to join a club in Saudi Arabia instead.

Despite his move to the Middle East, Juve views Milinkovic-Savic as a viable option to bolster their midfield, an area where they currently lack depth. While the report suggests that the move may not materialise in the current transfer window, Juventus could consider making an approach for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The potential return of players from Saudi Arabia to Europe could be influenced by factors such as career ambitions, competitive opportunities, and the desire to be part of prominent football leagues.

Juve FC Says

SMS was a fine midfielder in Serie A and is probably wasting away in Saudi Arabia.

If he wants to return to Europe, we have to take a chance on him and make the transfer happen.

However, he earns a lot of money now and must sacrifice most of it to move to Juve.