Report – Juventus targeting soon-to-be Ajax free agent

Juventus is one of the clubs targeting a move for Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui, as he approaches the end of his current deal at the Dutch club.

Calciomercato reports that the Moroccan’s contract will expire at the end of this season and he looks set to leave them.

The 23-year-old has been on their books since his academy days and might be keen on a new challenge.

Juve isn’t the only Italian club looking to sign the right-back with the report indicating that Roma and AC Milan also have an interest in him.

Juan Cuadrado has been converted into a right-back at Juventus and has done well.

But the Colombian isn’t getting any younger and Juve might be thinking about his long-term replacement already.

Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio are two other options that Juve has for that position.

However, Mazraoui is much younger and will deliver more long-term gains to the Bianconeri.

Signing him for free will represent a sweet coup and the Bianconeri will not want another Italian club to beat them to his signature, especially if he turns out to become a fine bargain signing.

The right-back has made 113 appearances for Ajax since he broke into their first team in 2018.