Juventus are searching for new full-backs and have found two candidates at Atalanta as La Dea delivers some of the finest football around the country.

The Bianconeri wants to strengthen their right-back spot as the likes of Juan Cuadrado and Mattia de Sciglio struggle at the club.

La Dea is home to some of the best talents around and a report via Tuttojuve reveals Juve has an interest in Joakim Maehle and Hans Hateboer.

Maehle is their main target, but the Dane will cost upwards of 15m euros, which could force them to turn to Hateboer.

The latter will cost around 8m euros, a fee the Bianconeri should be able to pay with ease.

Juve FC Says

We need new full-backs and these players have shown they are adept at playing in that position and could also do a job for us, considering they have considerable Serie A experience.

It will not be easy to take any player away from their club in January and we might have to wait until the end of the season before we can move for either.

However, if we offer more money than their market value, La Dea could willingly sell either soon enough.