Empoli played some of the finest football in Serie A last season, which helped them to finish the campaign in 14th place, and avoid a relegation scrap.

Their game plan is being executed by some of the finest young players in Italy and one of them is Mattia Viti.

The 20-year-old plays as a defender for them, and he featured in 20 league matches last season.

Clubs are paying attention, and one of them is Juventus, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims the Bianconeri are not the only club looking to add him to their squad, with Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg also in the running.

Empoli will not stand in the way of the player if he wants to leave and they have set an asking price of 20m.

That fee might seem a lot, but they know they have a top player on their hands and they are prepared to wait for him to develop into a quality player.

Juve FC Says

Viti will become a top Italian talent in the not-so-distant future if he keeps developing well.

Juve knows he has potential, and they will love to sign him now even if it means allowing him to remain on loan Empoli for at least one more campaign so he can keep getting regular playing time.