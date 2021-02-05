Report – Juventus targets 50m euros Real Madrid man 

A report from Spain via Calciomercato claims that Real Madrid is ready to do a deal over the sale of Raphael Varane.

The defender is a target of Juventus after his trophy-laden time in Madrid.

He has been one of the untouchables at the Spanish side for several years, but as the team underperforms in this campaign, he could be sold.

The report says his current deal will run out in 2022, but Madrid is prepared to cash in on him now.

The former European champions need money after their finances got hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are also one of the teams that want to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, selling Varane will help them fund such a move.

They have already named 50m euros as their asking price for the defender.

Juventus are rebuilding their team under Andrea Pirlo, and Varane is one player that would help their new-look side.

He will have to see off competition from the likes of Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci to play, but he has the required winning experience to win that battle.

The report adds that Manchester City and PSG are two other teams looking to sign him.