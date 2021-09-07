Report: Juventus tempted by Marseille youngster with expiring contract

Despite the fact that the summer transfer market only closed last week, emerging news continue to circulate, linking Juventus with moves for several names – especially midfielders.

According to TuttoSport via ilBianconero, Juventus have set their sights on Boubacar Kamara, a young defensive midfielder from Olympique Marseille.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of the Southern club, and can also play as a defender. However, his coach, Jorge Sampaoli prefers to deploy him as a defensive midfielder right in from on the back-three.

According the the report, the young Regista can break-up the opposition’s play on the defensive phase, and is also able to build the play for his team thanks to his good vision.

The source add that Milan are also interested in the player, and although his current valuation could scare away the financially struggling Italian clubs, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, meaning that Marseille could be willing to sell on a relatively low price in January to avoid losing him for free.

Kamara has thus far played 125 matches with OM’s first league, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process. But like many of his compatriots, he could tempted to test his skills in another top European league.