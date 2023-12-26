Juventus will have to secure the signing of Daniele Rugani rather swiftly to ward off the reported interest of Barcelona.

Nowadays, the Bianconeri directors are embroiled in several contract renewal negotiations as they look to confirm several players for years to come.

Rugani is also amongst the Juventus players who are negotiating a new deal with the management.

In fact, the 29-year-old’s current contract will expire at the end of the season, so the club must move at a fast pace on this particular front.

Moreover, reports from Spain claim Barcelona are following the situation with interest.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via ilBianconero, the Blaugrana are looking to sign a new defender on a free transfer for next term.

The Catalan giants have reportedly highlighted Rugani as one of the possible candidates for the role alongside Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso.

Nevertheless, the source believes that Juventus still have the advantage over the Spaniards who are yet to launch negotiations with the Italian defender.

That being said, the report suggests that Barcelona’s emergence to the scene could force Juventus to accelerate their plans.

Juventus would like to tie down Rugani on a multi-year contract but are looking to lower his salary. The defender currently earns 3 million euros as net wages.

Despite spending the vast majority of his Juventus stint on the bench, the centre-back has often proven himself as a reliable option whenever his services are called upon.

This season, the former Empoli man has made eight Serie A appearances, contributing with a single goal.