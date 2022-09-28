While some of our summer signings are yet to display their worth in Turin, Arkadiusz Milik has arguably been the most impressive of the bunch, at least after the first stretch of the campaign.

Even though many perceived the Polish forward as a mere backup for Dusan Vlahovic – or perhaps a sidekick at best – he has managed to outshine his younger teammate during the last few outings prior to the international break.

The 28-year-old scored some important goals for the Bianconeri, albeit his last-gasp winner against Salernitana was wrongfully disallowed due to a scandalous VAR intervention.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus could opt to buy Milik on a permanent basis even before the end of his loan stint in June.

The Bianconeri could redeem the player’s contract from Olympique Marseille by January for 7 million euros plus another two as bonuses.

Considering the figures paid for players these days, Milik’s price tag is an absolute bargain, and there’s absolutely no reason for Juventus to waive off their chance to buy his outrights.

In the meantime, let’s hope that the former Napoli man picks up from he left off before his suspension and extend his positive record for the club.