This summer, almost every Juventus player could leave the club for the right price, including Federico Chiesa. New club director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed this statement during his unveiling yesterday.

But if the former Fiorentina man were to leave, the Bianconeri would hit the market in search of a capable replacement.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalists Filippo Cornacchia and Marco Guidi, Juventus are keeping tabs on Jesper Lindstrom, a Newcastle United transfer target.

The 23-year-old is a youth product of Brondby who joined Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021. His contract with the German club runs until 2026.

While the source believes that the Bundesliga club wouldn’t want to sell him this summer – especially after losing Daichi Kamada for free – 35 million euros could be enough to say the Germans.

The report reveals how Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi had likened the player to Brazil and Milan legend Kaka.

The young Dane primarily plays as an attacking midfielder and can also act as a Number 10 or feature on the wings.

However, Juventus would only be able to afford Lindstrom if they were to sell Chiesa for a considerable amount.

On the other hand, Domenico Berardi remains the alternative. The Sassuolo stalwart has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist for quite some time, but has thus far been resisting the temptation of joining a top club.