For one reason or another, Juventus completely failed to address their left-back issues during the summer transfer session, leaving Max Allegri short of decent options in this particular department.

Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are the main choices at the moment, and neither has been able to impress in his recent outings.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are already monitoring several options for next season, and the primary target might just their next opponent on the pitch.

This Wednesday, Juventus will host Benfica at the Allianz Stadium for an all-important Champions League clash. This will allow the hierarchy to take a closer look at Alex Grimaldo.

The 26-year-old was the main star of the show for his side during the group stage opener against Maccabi Haifa, coming away with a goal and an assist to his name.

The Spaniard’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and the Old Lady will be hoping to secure his services on a free transfer.

But according to CNN Portugal via ilBianconero, Juventus will face stern competition from Inter who are looking for a left-back themselves. The two Italian rivals often clash on the market for common transfer targets.

Grimaldo is a youth product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, but he’s been sharpening his tools at Benfica since 2016.