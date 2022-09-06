Report – Juventus to face PSG with a front-two

Juventus would look to kick-start their Champions League campaign this term on a positive note.

The Bianconeri have been unbeaten in the league this season and they are one of the biggest clubs in European football.

They will face PSG in arguably their toughest game in the group stage of the competition and it offers them a good chance to start it well.

The Frenchmen have a solid group, and their attack is being led by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but how will Juventus lineup?

A report on Tuttojuve predicts that Max Allegri will field a 3-5-2 formation for the fixture.

He has been using either Arkadiusz Milik or Dusan Vlahovic in his attack so far.

However, this formation gives him a chance to field two strikers and they expect him to play Milik and Vlahovic at the same time.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a seasoned manager, and he certainly has done his assignment on PSG.

He knows how to hurt the French champions and we expect him to field the right players to win the match.

Whichever player he selects to play, we expect them to deliver their best performances for the club and stay focused for the entire match.