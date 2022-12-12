McKennie
Report: Juventus to fund a transfer for a new fullback by selling McKennie

December 12, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Despite being one of the most popular members in the locker room, Weston McKennie’s future is Turin remains shrouded with mystery.

The American arrived to Juventus in 2020, but his stint with the club has been a rollercoaster filled with highs and lows.

Due to the eventual return of Paul Pogba and emergence of Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli, the Texan has become a dispensable member of Max Allegri’s midfield department.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus could sell McKennie in order to finance a transfer for a new fullback.

The source names Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur as the 24-year-old’s two most likely destinations.

On the other hand, Juventus will be looking to add a right-back to rotate with Juan Cuadrado who was left exhausted by the end of the first part of the season.

The main suspects for the role remain Atalanta’s Joakim Maehle and Roma’s Rick Karsdorp.

The Bianconeri like the Denmark international, especially due to his ability to cover on either side.

On the other hand, the Dutchman had a rift with Jose Mourinho back in November which could accelerate his departure from the Italian capital.

Nonetheless, the source believes that Juventus are hoping to secure a loan deal rather than making a permanent buy.

But if the Bianconeri were to make an investment, they could consider the young Ivan Fresneda who has been a revelation at Real Valladolid.

1 Comment

    Reply Phoenix Juve December 12, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    No way in hell do I sell Mckennie for Karsdorp.

    • Leave a Reply

