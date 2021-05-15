Report: Juventus to launch opening bid for Barcelona star

In the midst of the crazy transfer market witnessed in the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for an enormous fee worth around 135 million euros.

Unfortunately for the young man, the task of replacing Neymar at the Camp Nou stadium was never going to be an easy one, and recurring injury problems didn’t help matters at all.

Therefore, the 2018 World Cup winner could be looking to rebuild his career elsewhere after failing to meet the high expectations in Catalunya – although his contribution slightly improved this season.

The Frenchman is celebrating his 24th birthday on Saturday, and his contract with the Blaugrana is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

With the player refusing to sign a contract extension, Barcelona will be looking to cut their losses and sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

According to Fichajes.net via ilBianconero, Juventus are interested in the winger’s services, and are ready to launch an opening bid.

The source claims that the offer will be worth 40 million euros, and it remains to see whether or not it would be enough to convince the Spanish giants.

Nevertheless, the report believes that Barcelona’s unwillingness to let Dembélé leave as a free agent will hand a major boost for the Bianconeri in their pursuit of the player.

The 24-year-old has so far contributed in 6 goals and 3 assists in his 28 La Liga appearances this term, whilst also scoring three in the Champions League, including one against the Old Lady back in October.